Head-To-Head Review: Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) vs. comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paysafe and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 0 2 7 0 2.78 comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $10.72, indicating a potential upside of 267.20%. comScore has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 131.85%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than comScore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and comScore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.43 billion 1.48 -$126.71 million N/A N/A comScore $356.04 million 0.57 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -2.56

comScore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Volatility & Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -14.23% -8.41% -3.03% comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38%

Summary

Paysafe beats comScore on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

