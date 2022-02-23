Critical Review: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) versus Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coterra Energy and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.51 $200.53 million $0.89 25.35 Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.08 -$1.45 billion $1.21 17.85

Coterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Marathon Oil 17.30% 11.60% 7.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coterra Energy and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 Marathon Oil 1 3 10 1 2.73

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Coterra Energy pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

