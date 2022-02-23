Financial Contrast: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) versus Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $185.93 million 10.25 -$101.25 million N/A N/A Progress Software $531.31 million 3.63 $78.42 million $1.75 24.91

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A Progress Software 14.76% 39.12% 12.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AvidXchange and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 0 9 0 3.00 Progress Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

AvidXchange currently has a consensus price target of 25.44, indicating a potential upside of 162.04%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Progress Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of AvidXchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progress Software beats AvidXchange on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

