Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

