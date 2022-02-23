Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $6.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.12 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $28.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nokia stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 859,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 592,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

