Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,545 ($34.61) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICP. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.80) to GBX 2,885 ($39.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,722.50 ($23.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,115.27. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,660 ($22.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,493 ($33.90). The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($25.16) per share, for a total transaction of £166,500 ($226,438.19). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($30.03), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,822.11). Insiders have bought a total of 10,831 shares of company stock worth $20,624,437 over the last quarter.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.