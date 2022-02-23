ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $157.83 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,296,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

