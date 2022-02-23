Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £325.74 million and a PE ratio of -23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.94. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84.

In related news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins purchased 258,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($26.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,799,947.37).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

