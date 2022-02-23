Repligen Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

