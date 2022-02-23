SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $160.33 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.87. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.