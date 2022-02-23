Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STJ. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,673.89 ($22.76).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,473 ($20.03) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,597.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,587.32. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.