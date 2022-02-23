Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$154.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$160.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.31. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

