Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Waste Connections by 131.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

