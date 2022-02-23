FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLK. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

ALLK stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. Allakos has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $127.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

