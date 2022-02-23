Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

