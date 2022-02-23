ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.75 Price Target at UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.04 ($17.09).

ENI opened at €13.49 ($15.33) on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of €13.83 ($15.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.89 and a 200 day moving average of €11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

