ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.
Shares of ACAD opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.61.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
