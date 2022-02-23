ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of ACAD opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

