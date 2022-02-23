Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.
NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
