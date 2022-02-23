Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

