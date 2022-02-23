Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($13,055.90).

Shares of LON TSTL opened at GBX 330 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.48. Tristel plc has a 52-week low of GBX 317.68 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($11.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.42. The firm has a market cap of £155.71 million and a PE ratio of 50.79.

Get Tristel alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 2.62 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.