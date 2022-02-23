Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Paul Smith Sells 464,119 Shares

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £199,571.17 ($271,414.62).

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.95. Morses Club PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.29).

Get Morses Club alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.