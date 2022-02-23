Susan Jane Farr Purchases 3,000 Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) insider Susan Jane Farr bought 3,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £11,880 ($16,156.67).

HLCL opened at GBX 398 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £486.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 447.07. Helical plc has a 1-year low of GBX 363.50 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.98).

HLCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.07) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.46) to GBX 520 ($7.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

