Reviewing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.88% 2.71% iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55 iCAD 0 1 6 0 2.86

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $36.81, suggesting a potential upside of 287.42%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $20.57, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.51 $1.95 billion $0.93 10.22 iCAD $29.70 million 4.26 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -14.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats iCAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

