Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 337308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NILSY. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

