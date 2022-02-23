Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.
Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$32.30 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -675.60%.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
