Natus Medical (NTUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NTUS stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $802.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

