Natus Medical (NTUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NTUS stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $802.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Natus Medical Company Profile
Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.