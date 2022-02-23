KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Up 5.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $45.88. 21,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,122,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get KBR alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -191.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.