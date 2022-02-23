AON (NYSE:AON) to Repurchase $7.50 billion in Outstanding Stock

AON (NYSE:AON) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $285.29 on Wednesday. AON has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,331. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

