Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CDK Global Call Options (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,909 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,566,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,454,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

