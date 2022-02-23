iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,641 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 385% compared to the typical daily volume of 545 put options.

Shares of IWD opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.