Investors Purchase High Volume of LKQ Call Options (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 562% compared to the average daily volume of 380 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.