Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $27.07. Macy’s shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 496,057 shares traded.

The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

