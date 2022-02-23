$505.42 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report sales of $505.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the lowest is $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE USX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 678,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,822. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 188,965 shares of company stock worth $745,292. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

