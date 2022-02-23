$401.21 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Shares of EXP traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 325,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $120.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

