Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post $4.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.67 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,481. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $168.28 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

