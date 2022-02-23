IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.33.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,414. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.55 and a 200 day moving average of $255.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

