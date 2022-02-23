Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, cut their price target on Orca Energy Group from C$8.50 to C$7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

