Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Shares Down 8.4%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Get Barco alerts:

About Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.