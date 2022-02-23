Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Shares Down 8.4%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.
About Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barco (BCNAF)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.