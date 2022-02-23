Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

