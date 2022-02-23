Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.01 and last traded at C$42.33. 112,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 195,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.22.

