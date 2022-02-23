Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,183. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.