Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

KFRC traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. 253,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kforce by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

