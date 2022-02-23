AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,437. AECOM has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

