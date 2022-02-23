NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock remained flat at $$84.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

