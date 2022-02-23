SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Down 12%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SJM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

