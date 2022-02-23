Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 538,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 542,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.64. The firm has a market cap of £10.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a current ratio of 14.92.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

