EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 1,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of EQ in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29.
EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)
EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.
