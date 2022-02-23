EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 1,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of EQ in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

