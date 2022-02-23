Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 66,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 112,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

