Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 86,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,380. The stock has a market cap of $882.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

In other Movado Group news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,004,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

