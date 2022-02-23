Veles Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $19,123.70 and approximately $40.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,014.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.85 or 0.06970657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00283269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00777402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00070984 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00398281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00222692 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,910 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

