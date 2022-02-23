Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.94.

Welltower stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 3,631,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. Welltower has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

